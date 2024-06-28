ADVERTISEMENT

School of Yoga Therapy of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth gets ‘Best Institute’ award

Updated - June 28, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The School of Yoga Therapy of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth was honoured by the Tamil Nadu Sports Yogasana Association. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The School of Yoga Therapy, Institute of Salutogenesis and Complementary Medicine (ISCM) of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, was presented the ‘Best Institute for Yoga Therapy’ award, instituted by the Tamil Nadu Sports Yogasana Association (TNSYA).

The award was presented at an event held in connection with the 10th International Day of Yoga in Chennai recently.

Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, ISCM Director, in a press note, said that the honour was in recognition of the school’s contributions to the field of yoga therapy.

Dayanidy G. and R. Balaji, assistant professors of the school were conferred the ‘Karma Yogi Award’ for their exemplary service in the field of yoga therapy.

R. Elangovan, Secretary, Indian Yoga Association, Tamil Nadu chapter, A. Chandrasekeran, former assistant director, Enforcement Directorate, Chennai, Ravi Arumugam, secretary and M. Babu, president of TNSYA, were among those who participated.

