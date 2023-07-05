Honour for Tamil scholar for contributing towards language development

July 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

M. Elangovan, Tamil Professor at the Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Post-Graduate Studies and Research in Puducherry, has been chosen for the ‘Tamil-Wiki Thooran Award 2023’.

The award is instituted in memory of Periyasamy Thooran, a legend in the Tamil literary and musical realm, to honour scholars who work for Tamil language development.

This year’s award, which carries a citation with the prize money of ₹2 lakh, was announced by writer B. Jeyamohan.

Mr. Elangovan has been engaged for over three decades in Tamil language-related works. He has reflected the glory of poet Bharathidasan in one of his works ‘Ponni Reviews’, studied the ‘Tolkappiam’, shone the spotlight on the lives of various Tamil legends and also carried out extensive research in Tamil music.

He is a recipient of the President of India’s award namely ‘Classical Tamil Young Scholar award’, the award of the Tamil Association in Chicago, and the Tamil Nadu Government’s Award of Media for Tamil.

The awardee, whose chief interests span classical literature, folklore and Tamil Internet, has also authored over 1,500 research papers and articles

The award function has been scheduled during a two-day programme on August 6 and 7 at Erode.

