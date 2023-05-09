Avoid protests at hospitals in interests of public, says Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

May 09, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said her objection to political parties staging protests in front of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) was not about challenging the right to dissent or the prerogative of Parliamentarians to raise public issues, but was borne out of concerns about the disruption that such demonstrations could cause for patients.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of World Red Cross Day celebrations under the auspices of the Puducherry Indian Red Cross Society at Raj Nivas, Ms. Soundararajan said her remarks about the recent protests in front of Jipmer by the VCK, led by MPs Thol. Thirumavalavan and D. Ravikumar, should not be seen as questioning their right to raise issues pertaining to Puducherry but rather as a critique of holding an agitation at a hospital.

Ms. Soundararajan said if there was an issue, “and problems, for which I myself have sought remedy with authorities..., it is ideal if parties take it up with the Jipmer administration instead of staging public protests that disrupt functioning of a hospital or inconvenience patients”.

She said it was also wrong to mislead the public by propagating false claims that poor patients were being fleeced when the fact was that services at Jipmer remained free for low-income groups. And, contrary to the propaganda that Central allocation had been slashed for Jipmer, Ms. Soundararajan said this year, Jipmer had been allocated about 1,400 crore against ₹960 crore in 2018-19.

Clarifying that she was not rushing to the defence of Jipmer, Ms. Soundararajan said she herself had written to Union Health Minister to reduce the charges for certain diagnostic procedures levied on paying patients. “As far as I am concerned, not only Jipmer but all healthcare institutions should keep public service as priority,” she added.

Responding to an jibe raised oftenly against her that she was governing the affairs of the people from an unelected post, the Ms. Soundararajan said there were elected representatives who did not serve the interests of the people just as there were unelected persons who relentlessly strived for public welfare. “I will continue to serve the people under the guidance of my conscience,” she said.

According to her, during the recent three-day mega health festival, about 4,000 visitors were provided free full body check-up and serious cardiac problems were identified in at least two persons. While about 150 persons had signed up for voluntary organ donation, another 800 persons were subjected to eye screening and spectacles prescribed for at least 200 with defective vision, she added.