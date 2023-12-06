AVFI rolls out PG filmmaking course with “experiential” ingredients

December 06, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

From shooting Ladakh’s breathtaking landscape of mountains, lakes and glaciers to channelling the power of visual story-telling on the editing table in Auroville, short film making aspirants now have an experiential training opportunity from a collaboration between Auroville Film Institute (AVFI) and the University of Ladakh.

The one-year PG diploma programme in “Open Space Documentary Arts” has been designed to unfold over five specialised modules spread across a year and seeks to draw national and international students, having diverse professional backgrounds and interests. Regional admissions from Auroville bioregion and Ladakh are encouraged.

The first module (10 weeks) in Auroville will begin with basic orientation of cinematic arts with special focus on documentary arts practice, while the second, of equal duration, in Ladakh will involve immersing in the landscape and experimenting with narrative tools and techniques of cinematic articulation; learning how to translate real sites to cinematic spaces.

The third module based in Auroville involves editing intensive course work including an in-depth analysis of filmed realities: connecting, contextualising and comprehending the fragments vis-a-vis possibilities of the whole. While the fourth module is for diploma project productions, the final six weeks are dedicated to exhibitions and public screenings.

A related Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the University Vice Chancellor, S K Mehta and Richa Hushing and Rrivu Laha, founders of the AVFI. The first batch is set to begin in March 2024 with an expected intake of about 12 students.

“Film schools are usually stationary, however films, especially documentaries unfurl on-site, at real locations among real people. So what if a film school moves from site to site...if we can take cinema-centric learning journeys cutting through distances and dichotomies, arriving at the essential emotions and existential conditions, across a diversity of people and states. This film making course is conceptualised from this premise,” said Ms. Richa, course curator.

“The programme is a unique opportunity to embrace innovative approaches to film and media studies. Mobility, flexibility and trans-cultural-disciplinarity are key to this programme, shifting the focus from exams-centric to experiential journey-centric discourse”, said Mr. Mehta.

In connecting two distinct geographies in a film-making curriculum, a futuristic city on the Coromandel Coast and a trans-Himalayan cold desert; a utopian projection and a crucible of civilisation that has witnessed the passage of empires, armies, and merchants, the course will facilitate the cinematic articulation of ‘the present actualities of the ancient and the futuristic”, said Mr. Rrivu Laha.

Deb Kamal Ganguly, researcher and a teacher of cinematic arts associated with the programme, believes that this could possibly be the first in the country where the audio-visual learning within the context of practice of documentary and new-media would be mapped vis a vis the expansive spatial contour of the subcontinent.

The course presents a balance in terms of its philosophical and practical approach, said Sonam Joldan, Dean, Academic Affairs, University of Ladakh.