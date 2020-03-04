A.V. Subramanian is new Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee chief

Puducherry

Mr. Subramanian was the Speaker from 2000 to 2001 and also the Education Minister for six months in 2001

Former Speaker A. V Subramanian has been appointed as the new president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee.

“The Congress president has appointed A. V Subramanian as the president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president A. Namassivayam,” said a release issued by AICC general secretary K. C Venugopal on Wednesday.

Mr. Subramanian, who belongs to the fishermen community from Karaikal region, was the Speaker from 2000-2001.He was also the Education Minister for six months in 2001.He represented Karaikal South during 1991-1996 and 1996-2001.

He also served as the president of PCC for almost six years from 2010 onwards.

Mr. Namassiavayam, who is also the second-in-command in the Ministry holding crucial portfolios of Public Works Department and Local Administration, was appointed a few months before the last Assembly elections in 2016.

