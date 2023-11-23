ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaws running without meters in Puducherry to be fined

November 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Non-compliance with the directive will invite penalty of ₹10,000 as per Section 192 A of the Motor Vehicles Act, says Transport Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Residents raise complaints about autorickshaw drivers charging exorbitant fares in the absence of meters, even for short distances in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Autorickshaws running without meters in Puducherry would be fined, the Transport department has said.

The action follows complaints from residents that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares in the absence of meters, even for short distances.

According to A.S. Sivakumar, Transport Commissioner, the Transport department has asked all autorickshaw drivers to fix meters. Non-compliance with the directive will invite penalty of ₹10,000 as per Section 192 A of the Motor Vehicles Act. Public could also lodge complaints about overcharging to the control room on 100 or 1031, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US