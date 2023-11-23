HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autorickshaws running without meters in Puducherry to be fined

Non-compliance with the directive will invite penalty of ₹10,000 as per Section 192 A of the Motor Vehicles Act, says Transport Commissioner

November 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Residents raise complaints about autorickshaw drivers charging exorbitant fares in the absence of meters, even for short distances in Puducherry.

Residents raise complaints about autorickshaw drivers charging exorbitant fares in the absence of meters, even for short distances in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Autorickshaws running without meters in Puducherry would be fined, the Transport department has said.

The action follows complaints from residents that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares in the absence of meters, even for short distances.

According to A.S. Sivakumar, Transport Commissioner, the Transport department has asked all autorickshaw drivers to fix meters. Non-compliance with the directive will invite penalty of ₹10,000 as per Section 192 A of the Motor Vehicles Act. Public could also lodge complaints about overcharging to the control room on 100 or 1031, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.