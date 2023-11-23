Autorickshaws running without meters in Puducherry to be fined

November 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Autorickshaws running without meters in Puducherry would be fined, the Transport department has said.

The action follows complaints from residents that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares in the absence of meters, even for short distances.

According to A.S. Sivakumar, Transport Commissioner, the Transport department has asked all autorickshaw drivers to fix meters. Non-compliance with the directive will invite penalty of ₹10,000 as per Section 192 A of the Motor Vehicles Act. Public could also lodge complaints about overcharging to the control room on 100 or 1031, he said.