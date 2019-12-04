Autorickshaw drivers, trade union members stage sit-in

Autorickshaw drivers and workers from unorganised sector owing allegiance to various trade unions on Tuesday staged a sit-in near the Chief Secretariat in support of their charter of demands.

The workers, led by Sethu Selvam, State council member of the Communist Party of India, took out a rally from Marine Street in the Boulevard to picket the Chief Secretariat in protest against non-disbursal of Deepavali gift coupons and delay in constituting a welfare board for autorickshaw drivers.

The protesters were, however, blocked en route by the police after which they staged a sit-in protest on Law De Lauriston Street near the Chief Secretariat condemning the delay in disbursal of Deepavali gift coupons.

Protest to continue

The protesters also pushed two-wheelers parked on the road and parked their vehicles in a haphazard manner forcing motorists to take a detour through the Ambour Salai. Though the police held talks with the protesters to persuade them to give up their agitation, the trade unions said that they would continue with their protest till all their demands were met.