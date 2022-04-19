Autorickshaw drivers stage protest

They oppose the huge increase in fee charged for the fitness certificate

Autorickshaw drivers associated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions on Tuesday staged a demonstration near Road Transport Office on 100 feet road to press for their charter of demands.

They organised the demonstration to mainly highlight the huge increase in fee charged for the fitness certificate by the RTO. The pandemic induced economic slowdown and recent price hike in petrol have caused a huge impact on the livelihood means of autorickshaw drivers. They are not in a position to pay hefty amount for a fitness certificate, CITU said

They also questioned the silence of the Centre and the territorial administration on the recent hike in petrol prices. The Puducherry government had also failed to constitute a welfare board for autorickshaw drivers. Successive governments have given assurance on constituting the welfare board but they have failed to implement the decision, the organisation said in a statement.