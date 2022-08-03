Puducherry

Autorickshaw driver held under POCSO Act

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM August 03, 2022 00:55 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 00:55 IST

The Tindivanam All Women Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on charges of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl. Police said the accused Vicky, alias Vignesh, befriended the girl.

He sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly. The crime came to light when the victim and her mother went to a government hospital for a check-up, where the girl was found to be two months pregnant, the police said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the police arrested Vignesh. A case was booked against him under various sections of the POCSO Act. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...