Autorickshaw driver held under POCSO Act

He had sexually assaulted and impregnated a 17-year-old girl

He had sexually assaulted and impregnated a 17-year-old girl

The Tindivanam All Women Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on charges of raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl. Police said the accused Vicky, alias Vignesh, befriended the girl.

He sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly. The crime came to light when the victim and her mother went to a government hospital for a check-up, where the girl was found to be two months pregnant, the police said.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the police arrested Vignesh. A case was booked against him under various sections of the POCSO Act. He was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.