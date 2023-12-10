Automated driving test track coming up in Puducherry

December 10, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Driving tests in Puducherry will soon become completely automated with the territorial government planning to set up the first technology-aided testing track in the city.

The driving test track will be coming up on 10 acres at Thengaithittu. The facility will eliminate human error and reduce the waiting period for applicants seeking permanent driving licences.

Pact

“The Puducherry Government has signed a pact with Ashok Leyland for setting up the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR) in Puducherry and Regional Driver Training Centre in Karaikal. A committee will be constituted comprising officials from Ashok Leyland and the State Transport Authority (STA),” an official source said.

“Initially, the seed money will be provided by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (Ashok Leyland) who will appoint technical staff to run the IDTR. The OEM will also impart training to existing and aspiring drivers,” the source added.

The IDTR will be equipped with the latest technologies for the purpose of teaching such as online tutoring, extensive interactive simulation, and touch simulation. The applicants will also be explained on the cut section models of various working systems of an automobile including components as well as static models on driving procedures.

Towards making streets safer

According to a Transport Department official, “A majority of road accidents especially fatalities are mainly due to human error. The project aims to ensure that only drivers with “adequate skills” were granted licences to make the streets safer, but also avoid various other issues related to issuance of licences in the Union Territory.”

The automated testing tracks and other civil infrastructure for the facility have been proposed to be set up at a cost of ₹17.5 crore in Puducherry and ₹5.5 crore in Karaikal. The Government will be sending its proposal to the Central Institute of Road Transport. Once approved, CIRT will be sending a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for sanctioning of funds.

Testing aspects

The testing tracks equipped with cameras and sensors, will be developed at the proposed facility in Thengaithittu. The tracks will be used to test the skill of an applicant driver through up-gradient, forward, reverse-S and traffic junctions. They will be marked on various skills, including reversing vehicle on ‘S’ shaped stretch, parking, overtaking and crossing at intersections.

Compared to the present manual system, the proposed facility is expected to ensure efficient and transparent testing of candidates turning up for obtaining driving licences. No tampering is possible and only the deserving will get the licence, an official said.

