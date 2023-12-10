HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Automated driving test track coming up in Puducherry

The driving test track will be coming up at Thengaithittu, eliminating human error and reducing the waiting period for applicants seeking driving licences.

December 10, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

S. Prasad
Aspirants taking part in a manual driving test at the Regional Transport Office in Puducherry. Driving tests in Puducherry will soon go automated with the introduction of technology-based testing tracks

Aspirants taking part in a manual driving test at the Regional Transport Office in Puducherry. Driving tests in Puducherry will soon go automated with the introduction of technology-based testing tracks | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Driving tests in Puducherry will soon become completely automated with the territorial government planning to set up the first technology-aided testing track in the city.

The driving test track will be coming up on 10 acres at Thengaithittu. The facility will eliminate human error and reduce the waiting period for applicants seeking permanent driving licences.

Pact

“The Puducherry Government has signed a pact with Ashok Leyland for setting up the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR) in Puducherry and Regional Driver Training Centre in Karaikal. A committee will be constituted comprising officials from Ashok Leyland and the State Transport Authority (STA),” an official source said.

“Initially, the seed money will be provided by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (Ashok Leyland) who will appoint technical staff to run the IDTR. The OEM will also impart training to existing and aspiring drivers,” the source added.

The IDTR will be equipped with the latest technologies for the purpose of teaching such as online tutoring, extensive interactive simulation, and touch simulation. The applicants will also be explained on the cut section models of various working systems of an automobile including components as well as static models on driving procedures.

Towards making streets safer

According to a Transport Department official, “A majority of road accidents especially fatalities are mainly due to human error. The project aims to ensure that only drivers with “adequate skills” were granted licences to make the streets safer, but also avoid various other issues related to issuance of licences in the Union Territory.”

The automated testing tracks and other civil infrastructure for the facility have been proposed to be set up at a cost of ₹17.5 crore in Puducherry and ₹5.5 crore in Karaikal. The Government will be sending its proposal to the Central Institute of Road Transport. Once approved, CIRT will be sending a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for sanctioning of funds.

Testing aspects

The testing tracks equipped with cameras and sensors, will be developed at the proposed facility in Thengaithittu. The tracks will be used to test the skill of an applicant driver through up-gradient, forward, reverse-S and traffic junctions. They will be marked on various skills, including reversing vehicle on ‘S’ shaped stretch, parking, overtaking and crossing at intersections.

Compared to the present manual system, the proposed facility is expected to ensure efficient and transparent testing of candidates turning up for obtaining driving licences. No tampering is possible and only the deserving will get the licence, an official said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / civic infrastructure / road transport / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.