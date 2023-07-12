HamberMenu
Auto-rickshaw drivers stage a protest at bus stand on Maraimalai Adigal Salai in Puducherry

Officials arrived at the bus stand to start the preliminary work but had to suspend it because of the strong protest from auto-rickshaw drivers. Traders have also opposed the plan to demolish shops

July 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A section of auto-rickshaw drivers, owing allegiance to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), staged a protest on Wednesday at the bus stand on Maraimalai Adigal Salai against the demolition of the auto stand at the entrance for the development of the bus stand under the Smart City project.

The foundation for the development of the bus stand was laid on June 29. Although officials of NBCC (India) Limited arrived at the bus stand to start the preliminary work, they had to stop it because of the strong protest from auto-rickshaw drivers. Traders have also opposed the plan to demolish the shops in the bus stand.

On information, officials and personnel from the Orleanpet police station held talks with the auto drivers, who withdrew their protest later.

