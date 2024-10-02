ADVERTISEMENT

Auto drivers organise strike to press for fare revision

Published - October 02, 2024 12:18 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Auto drivers taking out rally from new bus stand to Assembly in support of charter of demands in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The joint action committee of autorickshaw driver unions organised a strike on Monday demanding immediate revision of auto fares.

The protestors in uniform also marched to the Legislative Assembly complex and were intercepted by police at Ambour Salai.

The jac is also demanding a ban on two-wheeler/e-bike rentals that was eating into their livelihoods and the introduction of a government ride-booking mobile app on the lines of the apps successfully launched in other cities like Bengaluru.

According to the jac, it was almost eight years since the government last revised auto fares. With fuel prices having shot up manifold in this period, the 5,000 or so autorickshaw drivers and their families, were struggling to make ends meet.

The trade unions said while the two-wheeler rentals and the recent push for e-bikes were flourishing without any government oversight, autorickshaw operations were governed by a range of regulations and taxes. They also wanted the system of arbitrary spot fines to be scrapped.

The other important demand was the implementation of a welfare board and disbursal of Rs. 4,000 as Diwali bonus.

