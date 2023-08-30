Author Hareesh opens up on how magic of Kuttanad inspired his novel and its characters

August 30, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As he recently relived the experience of writing his award-winning novel Meesha, set in Kerala’s rice-bowl of Kuttanad, Malayalam author S. Hareesh shared a few finer points about his writing process, sources of inspiration for the story and the novel’s inseparability with politics.

Joining Aurovilian author R. Meenakshi for a panel session, Myth, Magic and Moustache-The Reach of a Story, during the recently held first Auroville Literature Festival, Mr. Hareesh recalled that Meesha (later published in English as Moustache) was chiefly inspired by a desire to write about north Kuttanad, “the most unique of places”, where he was born and grew up.

After Ms. Meenakshi remarked that the novel had transported her to a magical micro-universe, presenting “a living experience” spanning the physical, emotional and mythical dimensions of a land, Mr. Hareesh, who communicated via a translator, dwelt on the uniqueness of Kuttanad — its diverse communities, the miscellany of its rich biota and the practice of giving a name to each paddy farming tract (padasekharam).

Kuttanad, he said, was a land reclaimed from water and the only place in the world, besides the Netherlands, to feature below-sea level agricultural practices.

Though Vaavachan, the lower-caste protagonist, was modelled after a real-life person in the village who sported a bushy moustache to play a policeman in a musical drama, traits of several other iconoclasts and ballad heroes from various periods in history were layered on to the persona, Mr. Hareesh said.

Vaavachan, who refuses to shave off, turns into a symbol of defiance of upper caste hegemony of the time. As the legend grows around the moustache — the protagonist’s special powers to appear and vanish at different places — a sense of dread grips those belonging to the upper caste.

The villagers’ perception of Vaavachan as a figure of superhuman strength, like Ravanan, is possibly a spin-off from his exposure to reading various Ramayana versions, including a couple of subversive interpretations that are prevalent in Kerala. Apart from a reference to the World War, as indirect consequences such as food shortage echoed even in faraway Kuttanad, there is also the “inevitable” nod to Narayana Guru, a key figure in Kerala’s politics of renaissance and reform. A potpourri of magic, myth and metaphor elevate the novel to epic proportions.

Asked how he transitioned as a writer after the controversy that erupted in 2018 over the novel when right-wing sections were outraged over the “denigrating depiction” of temple-going women, Mr. Hareesh said, that he had moved on from it. “I believe that controversies have limited shelf-life, while a literary work lives on.”

The author, who suspended a serialisation of the story in a prominent Malayalam magazine and published it as a novel (that eventually won the JCB Prize in 2020), acknowledged that several things did change around that period. “The process of writing any novel involves four to five years of gestation when several things can change. As we travel with the story over this period, it will change our attitude to the novel, its narration, our political thoughts,” he said.His words not only presented hope but also hinted at the onus on the role of civil society when censorship/cancel culture zealots threaten free speech. “The overwhelming support from across quarters gave me more strength and courage to write on. Kerala has this tradition of always standing in solidarity with the writers. That support gave me a lot of strength.... The novel went on to get appreciation, recognition and prizes and this gave me the belief to write more and better.” Though Mr. Hareesh has forayed into cinema — Jallikattu, a Lijo Jose Pellissery film based on his story; and screenplays for Aedan, Churuli, Nanpakal Neratthu Mayakkam — writing remains his first love, he said.