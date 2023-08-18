HamberMenu
Australian Consul General visits Puducherry as part of efforts to deepen engagement with the Union Territory

Sarah Kirlew interacted with Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Puducherry chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry. She also interacted with businessmen here having trade ties with Australia

August 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General for South India, Chennai.

Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General for South India, Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Australian Consul General for South India in Chennai, Sarah Kirlew was recently on a three-day visit to Puducherry as part of efforts to deepen engagement with the Union Territory.

During her visit to Puducherry, Ms. Kirlew interacted with Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Puducherry chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry. She also interacted with businessmen here having trade ties with Australia, a release here said.

The Consul-General also announced a grant of ₹10 lakh to Satya Special School under the Direct Aid Programme. The grant would be utilised for rehabilitation of special children living in remote villages around Puducherry, the release said.

“Australia acknowledges and respects the diversity of people with disability. We recognise the importance of supporting people with disability to ensure their access to continued education and learning, health, well being, equal employment and financial security,” Ms Kirlew said.

