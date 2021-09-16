Puducherry

Australian Consul General meets L-G, CM Rangasamy

Building ties: Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General of South India, being greeted by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his chamber in Puducherry on Wednesday. S.S. KUMAR   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Australian Consul General for South India in Chennai Sarah Kirlew called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in separate meetings on Wednesday.

Ms. Kirlew’s interaction with the Lt. Governor at the Raj Nivas centred on further building bilateral relations.

Strategic partnership

The Lt. Governor later tweeted: “Had a productive meeting discussing key focus sectors and upcoming initiatives for 2021. Both India & Australia share comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Ms. Kirlew also met the Chief Minister at his chamber in the Assembly. A government press note said the meeting was a courtesy call.


