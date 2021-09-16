Australian Consul General meets L-G, CM Rangasamy

Discussion with Sarah Kirlew was productive, says Tamilisai

Australian Consul General for South India in Chennai Sarah Kirlew called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in separate meetings on Wednesday.

Ms. Kirlew’s interaction with the Lt. Governor at the Raj Nivas centred on further building bilateral relations.

Strategic partnership

The Lt. Governor later tweeted: “Had a productive meeting discussing key focus sectors and upcoming initiatives for 2021. Both India & Australia share comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Ms. Kirlew also met the Chief Minister at his chamber in the Assembly. A government press note said the meeting was a courtesy call.