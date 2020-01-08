Auroville’s art expo kicks off on Jan. 11

Auroville will hitch creativity to a fundamental cause as it rolls out the 2020 edition of Auroville’s ‘Art for Land Exhibition and Land Fundraiser’ which kicks off on January 11.

According to Auroville, Art for Land is an symbol of generosity — the art works have all been donated by their artists, and land contributors receive an artwork in recognition of their solidarity. All donations go for the purchase of missing plots in Auroville's officially designated ‘Master Plan’ area.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi is scheduled to open the exhibition at the Unity Pavilion on January 11.

The show is on till February 21.

The objective of ‘Art for Land’ is securing the unified and harmonious physical base for Auroville, the international township dedicated to human unity.

The artworks are a rich and creative collection in various media, donated by over 100 artists from Auroville, the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, India and abroad.

Many of the artists enjoy wide recognition in India, such as Aurovilians Adil Writer, Pierre Legrand, Robert L’Heureux, Priya Sundaravalli, Prabhat Biswas, Marie-Claire Barsotti, Lalit Verma, Kratu, Ange, and Hufreesh Chopra. They are joined by Priti Ghosh, the well-known artist from the Sri Aurobindo Ashram.

Some of the creations are from an earlier time and have been personally blessed by The Mother.

Acclaimed Indian artists such as Ankon Mitra, Silky Arora, Shatraudhan Gupta, Rahul Solanki, Sameedha Paliwal, and Harshil Patel have featured their works in this year's collection.

The exhibition will be open Mondays through Saturdays (10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 pm to 4 p.m.)

The works can also be viewed at Art for Land's online gallery artforland.in where reservations for the works can be made online.

This year's exhibition has expanded its reach with allied exhibitions at city gallery sites including Promenade Hotel, Aurodhan and Tasmai.

Associated auctions in Auroville will be held at the Centre d’Art at Citadines with works by Pierre Legrand, and Christl Michielsen’s one-woman exhibition at the Tibetan Pavilion.

Wider reach

A large number of concerts and events will be held during the exhibition period, including a concert by Auroville's internationally-known musician, Nadaka. The events schedule is available at unitypavilion@auroville.

org.in

The ‘Art for Land’ is one of the several initiatives by Auroville to realise The Mother’s vision of a galaxy-shaped universal township with the Matrimandir as the soul which was a design of French architect Roger Anger.

Master Plan 2025

According to rough estimates, Auroville still needs to secure about 40% of the land under the Master Plan 2025 projection of 3,930 acres for the full realisation of its goals.

Every August 15 which marks the birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, Auroville rolls out the ‘Acres for Auroville’ land fund-raiser, which is a collaboration of Auroville International and Lands for Auroville Unified.

The campaign seeks to mobiles principal resources for completing Auroville’s land base — The Matrimandir, The City Area, The Greenbelt and The International Zone.