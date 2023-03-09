ADVERTISEMENT

Auroville town development council resumes work amid protest by a few residents

March 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

It began cutting down trees using local workers for Crown Road project

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Auroville Town Development Council on Thursday started work on cutting trees for the Crown Road project in accordance with the report of the joint committee amid protests from a few residents.

According to a press note from the Auroville Foundation, members of the Town Development Council began cutting the trees using local workers, so that the Crown Road, built by Central Public Works Department, may be completed.

However, a few residents gathered at the site and physically obstructed the work by putting themselves and the workers in immense danger.

“The continued obstruction of authorised work is ongoing since decades by certain residents whose interest is to guard 3,000 acres of Auroville land for themselves. All such obstructions and nefarious activities will be dealt with in strict accordance with the law in force, and Mother’s city will be manifested as planned,” the press note added.

