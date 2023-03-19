Auroville to celebrate 100 years of Roger Anger on March 24

March 19, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

On March 24, Auroville will mark the birth centenary of Roger Anger, the French architect who evolved the galaxy plan for the City of Dawn under the guidance of its founder Mirra Alfassa, The Mother. With events to showcase the iconic plan, a visiting high-profile delegation of Consul Generals in South India was informed the other day.

The Auroville team, which shared this proposal with the visiting delegation of Consul Generals in the Southern Zone representing eight nations, also informed them that several people had undertaken research into various aspects of the plan design, and that the 100 years of Roger Anger would be an occasion to consolidate the research and highlight the plan, a press note from Auroville said.

The visiting Consul Generals were from France, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Bangladesh and Thailand.

At the Unity Pavilion, the visitors were given an overview of Auroville, its founding vision based on Sri Aurobindo and the Mother, its aims and activities in a presentation and talk by Jayanti Ravi, Secretary, Auroville Foundation.

The Honorary Consuls of Spain, South Korea, Seychelles and Switzerland joined online.

This was followed by an interaction that followed with the members of the working groups and other Aurovilians regarding the International Zone of Auroville and the various activities, projects and exchange that were upcoming. Noting the welcome presence of the Eastern countries, Sri Aurobindo’s Five Dreams was shared, especially the second dream about the resurgence of Asia.

The International Zone, it was conveyed, was the first zone to have been started by the Mother in 1971 with the Bharat Nivas. It awaited the participation of the world cultures, knowledge, enterprise and people. There were suggestions to involve the presence of youth and children and to carry forward the conversation that had begun.

The delegation was informed about the new volunteer project, welcoming the people of the world, specially the youth, as well as the proposed Auroville Literature Festival in August. This will be the culminating event of Sri Aurobindo’s 150 th birth anniversary celebrations in honour of his vast contributions in literature, poetry, philosophy, social and political thought.

The Secretary called upon the dignitaries from various diplomatic missions to engage with Auroville via these projects that were under preparation. Details of both projects are in preparation and would be shared shortly.

Tamil Nadu Governor and Chairman of Auroville’s Governing Board R.N Ravi, in a recorded message called upon the visiting Consul Generals to encourage people and specially the youth of their countries to explore Auroville and also participate as volunteers. Given the circumstances and instabilities in the world and the climate, the possibility to overcome these by means of the spirit that Sri Aurobindo and the Mother had put in place, made Auroville a beacon of inspiration and experience that was open to the world, he said.

Nirima Oza, member of the Governing Board, also joined the session.

The session ended with a gathering around the Peace Table at the Unity Pavilion. The Unity Pavilion hosts one of the three Peace Tables currently in the world---the other two are in Moscow and in New York, the press note said.

Earlier, the Consul Generals arrived at the Visitor’s Centre to see the Auroville exhibition and a video before moving on to the city exhibition, “A Vision Takes Shape”, at India Space, Bharat Nivas. This was followed by a visit to the Matrimandir.