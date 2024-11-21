Auroville theatre group to stage ‘The Zoo Story’

The Auroville Theatre Group will present American playwright Edward Albee’s ‘The Zoo Story’ on November 23 and 24 at the Cripa (Kalabhumi) in the universal township.

According to the group, the one-act play centres around an extraordinary encounter between two strangers — Peter and Jerry. Through an increasingly intense and bizarre conversation, Jerry draws Peter into a confrontation that challenges his sense of contentment and forces him to confront the darker side of human nature.

The play is a deep dive into social alienation, with Jerry embodying the outsider figure who feels abandoned and misunderstood by society. His stories serve as metaphors for his observations on human behaviour, the barriers people construct between each other, and the often cruel indifference of society.

Admission is free though there is an age recommendation of above 13 years.