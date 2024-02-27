Auroville signs MoU with IGNCA to foster cross-cultural understanding and promote artistic exchanges

February 27, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Auroville Foundation and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to foster cross-cultural understanding and promote artistic exchanges.

According to the Foundation, the MoU that reflects a shared commitment to the advancement of human unity, gains added significance, as it immediately precedes the anniversary of the founding of Auroville on February 28 — the universal township was founded on the day in 1968.

The ceremony was attended by Jayanti S. Ravi, secretary of Auroville Foundation, Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA and David Frawley, writer, astrologer, and Member of the Auroville International Advisory Council.

