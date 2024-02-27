GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Auroville signs MoU with IGNCA to foster cross-cultural understanding and promote artistic exchanges

The MoU that reflects a shared commitment to the advancement of human unity, gains added significance, as it precedes the anniversary of the founding of Auroville on February 28 in 1968

February 27, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Auroville Foundation and IGNCA inked a MoU for cultural collaboration.

Auroville Foundation and IGNCA inked a MoU for cultural collaboration. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Auroville Foundation and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to foster cross-cultural understanding and promote artistic exchanges.

According to the Foundation, the MoU that reflects a shared commitment to the advancement of human unity, gains added significance, as it immediately precedes the anniversary of the founding of Auroville on February 28 — the universal township was founded on the day in 1968.

The ceremony was attended by Jayanti S. Ravi, secretary of Auroville Foundation, Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA and David Frawley, writer, astrologer, and Member of the Auroville International Advisory Council.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.