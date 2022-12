December 25, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Auroville Foundation secretary Jayanti Ravi called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is a member of the Auroville Governing Board, at the Raj Nivas on Saturday. According to a press release from the Raj Nivas, the secretary provided an update on the state of affairs in Auroville and the progress of various development initiatives.