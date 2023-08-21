Auroville reaches for the stars as it hosts maiden literary festival

August 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In its scale and scope, Auroville’s first literary festival beginning this week, appears to reach for the stars, given the special confluence of the sesquicentennial of Sri Aurobindo, whose universal vision was actualised by The Mother, and the centenary celebrations of French architect Roger Anger, who under her guidance, reimagined the City of the Future.

The debut edition of the Auroville Literature Festival (ALF) from August 25 to 27, scheduled at the International Zone in the township, will present a galaxy of writers, thinkers, translators and artistes and discussions on an array of topics. Book launches and signing events, art and cultural shows and culinary and exhibition spaces are the event’s other features.

The ALF has been designed as a tribute to the legacy of Sri Aurobindo in his sesquicentennial year, drawing together some of the best writers and a set of experts who have researched the poet-philosopher’s prolific writings.

Organisers of the event point out that Auroville, in fact, takes its name from the evolutionary philosopher and its founding purpose is to realise human unity. Initiated with a city plan and a Charter, Auroville aspires to be a universal town where men and women of all countries are able to live in peace and progressive harmony above all creeds, all politics and all nationalities. Today, the universal township houses pathfinders from 60 countries including G20 nations.

The topics range from real life and the logic of fiction, the language of opera, understanding history/perspectives, the supramental state of mind, integral yoga and the secrets of the vedas. In addition, there are spotlight sessions on Sri Aurobindo and youth orators.

The not-for-profit organisations Valley of Words International Literature and Arts Festival Shabdavali and The Chennai International Centre are festival partners while the Ministry of Culture and Auroville Foundation are supporting the event.

Anu Majumdar, author and a festival coordinator along with Sudha Prabhu, points out that as the challenge of pulling off an event of this scale in Auroville has to do with vastness, rather than dearth, of space, the festival venues---Bharat Nivas, Savitri Bhavan, and Unity Pavilion-- are clustered within an accessible radius in the international zone.

“While quite a few authors who were uncertain of making the visit, but were eager to join the event in virtual mode, it now looks like we could have most of the panellists in the house. As a matter of fact, there are only four online sessions”, said Ms. Majumdar, who, incidentally, will be in conversation with Shreya Sen Handley, award-winning author and first South Asian woman to write an international opera with her libretto for Welsh National Opera’s ‘Migrations’.

In fact, the list of writers and poets coming for ALF 2023 and those participating online shows an impressive field. These include awardees of coveted prizes such as the Sahitya Akademi award, UNESCO Cites of Literature Award, Tagore Prize, International Booker Prize for Translation, TS Eliot Prize, Miles Franklin Award, Prix Francois Sagan, German Book Prize and the Sello Duker South African award for Literature.

The speakers include German-French author-translator Anne Weber, British poet and translator George Szirtes, French author Violaine Huisman, Jennifer Down, Australian writer and editor, Karen Jennings, South African author, Trinidad-born author and linguist Peggy Mohan, Ranjit Hoskote, poet, translator and cultural theorist, poets Jhilam Chattaraj and Gayatri Majumdar, Joy Sen, architect and urban planner, and authors Sudeep Sen, Manju Kak and S. Hareesh.

Jayanti Ravi, Secretary of Auroville Foundation, said the ALF caps the month-long 150th birth centenary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo that had as its high points a visit by President Droupadi Murmu, concerts for the Art for Land fund-raisers and various other events.

