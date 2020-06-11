Auroville pays tribute to frontline workers

A surprise present has been bringing cheer to those on the frontlines of COVID-19 prevention with the Auroville community sending out cakes and gratitude cards in appreciation of their tireless efforts.

For the past few weeks, the Fairtrade community in Auroville has been busy baking cakes while child volunteers have been making ‘Thank You’ cards to be presented to doctors, nurses, police, and the administrative staff who have been toiling relentlessly to keep the population safe.

And, these are not simple cakes, but specially baked ones, made with fair trade cocoa and other ingredients, on behalf of ‘The Fairtrade Community of Pondicherry and Auroville.’

“At present, we are baking 5,000 cakes and cards as a gesture of our immense gratitude towards all those who stood at the frontline and kept us safe and keep on doing so,” said Uma Prajapati, a coordinator of the Fairtrade community and founder of Upasana Design Studio.

Children in Auroville and from the city have also been roped in to make the cards that accompany these Fairtrade Gratitude cakes.

The presents are delivered by volunteers to the Raj Nivas, Government offices, police department and hospitals.

According to Ms. Uma, it all began when Helena while working in Sante, the Auroville Institute for Integral Health, wondered aloud if there was a way to gift cakes to all the staff and government officials engaged in COVID-19 prevention.

It was not long before a team of volunteers got together to make the idea a reality.

Starting with 2.5 kg of butter and 48 eggs, the first set of 60 cakes baked at Sunship community kitchen were sent out on World Earth Day (April 22). When the team ran out of handwritten thank you card, coordinators reached out to schoolchildren through their parents and soon enough a young brigade had joined the gratitude project.

“The idea is catching on with people from all walks of life joining in. Many of them are delighted and thankful for the opportunity to make a contribution during these challenging times,” said Ms. Uma.