Auroville pays tribute to Doshi

January 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Dinesh Varma M 3303

Auroville has condoled the passing of pioneering architect B.V. Doshi who had served as member of its Governing Board and also as chairman of Auroville Town Development Council almost a decade ago.

A statement from Auroville mourned the loss of Mr. Doshi who was “not only a friend, philosopher, guide for Auroville, but has been participating actively in Auroville’s development over the last decades”.

According to Auroville, the beginning and pacing up of the development of the Auroville city in the recent months started with an online meeting with him in August 2021 with Town Development Council, the Working Committee and the Secretary.

“On several occasions, he has expressed his keenness and eagerness to see the city develop, saying that he wanted the beautiful, sacrosanct, visionary and futuristic Galaxy Plan of Auroville not to remain merely an image, but to be manifested for the benefit of humanity as a whole”, the statement said.

Noting that Dr. Doshi had spontaneously agreed to the request some time ago from the ATDC to join the Board of Experts from across the world to guide the development work, Auroville stated that his presence, expertise and guidance would be sorely missed.

