Auroville marks birth anniversary with bonfire celebrations

February 28, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Auroville celebrated its 56th founding anniversary with the traditional dawn fire communion at the amphitheatre adjacent to the Matrimandir on Wednesday.

According to Auroville sources, thousands of people gathered around the bonfire in collective meditation.

For the community, it marked an occasion to step into a new year with renewed commitment and dedication to the founding idea of the universal township founded by The Mother, spiritual associate of Sri Aurobindo, on February 28, 1968 as a place where men and women of all countries live in peace and progressive harmony, sources said.