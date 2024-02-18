Auroville Marathon attracts runners from far and near

February 18, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Sports and fitness enthusiasts from far and near participated in the 14th edition of the Auroville Marathon that was held in various distance categories on Sunday.

Proportionate to the rising popularity of the marathon, which is one of the flagships events in Auroville, and the increase in the numbers of participants over the years, the level of organisational challenge has also been going up. This year, over 3,000 runners, including over 650 women, registered for the “Run for the Joy of Running” marathon.

In addition to deployment of police personnel, internal vehicular traffic coordination and at some of the remote entrances to Auroville, the arrangements included bib collection counters for registrants, control rooms and aid stations staffed with a doctor and two nurses to tackle medical emergencies and an army of about 500 volunteers to oversee the event.

The participants at the marathon, which commenced from the Auroville Visitor Center and concluded at the Football Ground, hailed from Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Besides, scores of runners from Auroville and the Sri Aurobindo Ashram took part in the event pushing the estimated number of runners to about 5,000, Auroville said.

Jayanti S. Ravi, Secretary of Auroville Foundation flagged off each of the races and also stood near the finish line to receive the proud finishers.

Among several regulars who have unfailingly participated in successive editions of the Auroville Marathon, was Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. Incidentally, the run also marked his 150th marathon, and the milestone was celebrated almost as a sub-theme to an event that is held in esteem among runners.

The distance segments that were launched in a staggered manner were the 42.195 km/ 26.219 mile run, the half marathon (21.0975 km/13.1094 mile) and a 10k run. Several school children from Auroville participated with family and friends in the 5 km open run/walk.

The annual event is being organised by Auroville Runners in association with the Auroville community since 2008. Originally started to celebrate the 40 years of Auroville, the enthusiastic participation attracted many runners from other cities over the years, transformed the marathon into an annual fixture. The event remains non-commercial and organised purely for the joy of running. Hence, no prize money is involved for the early finishers and the runs are not timed, Auroville said.