Auroville Language Lab starts new initiative

February 08, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Auroville Language Laboratory (ALL), in the International Zone, Auroville has launched a new programme, the “Evening Language Conversation Gatherings”, in addition to its regular courses.

The evening sessions which are free of charge are scheduled from Monday to Friday 5 to 6 pm. Mondays: Tamil; Tuesdays: German; Fridays: Italian; Wednesdays: French and Chinese and Thursdays: English, a press note said.

These are designed to be informal conversation practice sessions with native speakers, where people can come and offer their mother tongue and on another day refresh engaging with a previously learnt language or learn a new one, serve as a cross-cultural meeting place.

Among the regular courses that have begun this month are beginner-level German, Italian and French and “conversation intermediate” French and English and elementary German, the note said.

For details, mail to info@aurovillelanguagelab.org

