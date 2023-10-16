Auroville hosts three expos as homage to artist

October 16, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Auroville is hosting three painting expos through this month in homage to the recently-passed artist Audrey Wallace-Taylor, who founded the Centre for Research, Education, and Experience in the Visual Arts (CREEVA) in the international township.

Black and White: In Life and Beyond, an exhibition and fund-raiser co-hosted by CREEVA and Bharat Nivas, is on at Pitanga Cultural Centre from October 7 to October 24. Another tribute event is under way at the Kala Kendra Art Gallery from October 14 to October 29. Along with these, a third commemoration is scheduled to be hosted by the Centre d’Art, Citadines, on October 27.

The nonagenarian had passed away during a visit to her family in the US in August.

Proceeds from sales of the exhibition will go towards support for CREEVA, which was Audrey’s passion and life mission in Auroville, said Sathya A of CREEVA.

Audrey had established the atelier-equipped unit to serve as a platform for people “to experience art first-hand and overcome their fears, doubts, and myths”. The art studio, for her, was a place where art enthusiasts could experiment with mediums, forms, and themes, hone their art skills, and “explore deeper and find your language and comfort”.

The three exhibitions featuring over a hundred paintings set up a perfect showcase for the versatility of the artist and the diverse media she dabbled in—from acrylic to mixed media to water colours. In between the landscapes, sketches, and works from a favourite pastime of painting cows of the villages surrounding Auroville, the Black and White series ink-on-paper is also counted as among her notable works.

Audrey, who was associated with The San Francisco Art Institute and recipient of a Yaddo Fellowship in Saratoga Springs, New York, and a teaching assistantship with renowned artists such as Francoise Gilot and Harry Sternberg, permanently moved to Auroville in 2007, after being drawn to the universal township during her 1990s tour of India, along with Russia, England, and Ireland.

Audrey was remembered by fellow artists and associates at CREEVA as an affable, inspiring, and energetic mentor whose passion for producing paintings remained undimmed even in the twilight years. She also had a penchant for pushing the envelope of artistic expression.

Offering insight into her thoughts on progress as an artist and broadly on art, a fundamentally personal form of expression in spite of the fact that “we are so conditioned that someone else tells us whether it (a painting) is art or not, and what is art?”, Audrey once told an in-house journal:

“My personal view of space has changed, as it is connected with my spiritual journey. From aerial views of our world to drawings exploring the idea of morphic resonance, I keep wondering: What does it look like? What does it feel like? Ideas and feelings all mixed up and expressed by the body through a personal discipline like painting have only to do with my exploration of a personal reality”.

The exhibition at Kala Kendra Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on all days, while the other ongoing and upcoming events are open Monday through Saturday.