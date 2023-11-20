Auroville hosts expo of mixed media artist

November 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

“Soft Self: Inner Multiplicity and Gentleness,” an art research project with writings and mixed media paintings by Aurovilian mixed media painter Lisa Suchanek, has begun at the Centre d’Art Auroville.

The exhibition presents a personal and sensory play of materials and storytelling inspired by various spiritual perspectives and modern mental health research. Expressed in figures, textures, colours, and words, its core theme is the paradoxical nature of life energy and the practice of holding it with gentleness.

“Even though life shakes and inner defences emerge, it is safe for me to feel and to curiously rummage the forgotten pockets within. To abdicate that which is beyond while taking soft responsibility for that which is here”, says Lisa.

Over the past few years, she has been “curiously inquiring inwardly and outwardly into various body-centred healing practices and psychological theories that embrace multiplicity”. She gradually began to apply these modalities to her painting as a practice of embodiment, healing, self-discovery, and spiritual inquiry.

The expo is on till December 2 and will be open Monday to Saturday from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

