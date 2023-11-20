HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Auroville hosts expo of mixed media artist

November 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Expo by mixed media artist in Auroville.

Expo by mixed media artist in Auroville.

“Soft Self: Inner Multiplicity and Gentleness,” an art research project with writings and mixed media paintings by Aurovilian mixed media painter Lisa Suchanek, has begun at the Centre d’Art Auroville.

The exhibition presents a personal and sensory play of materials and storytelling inspired by various spiritual perspectives and modern mental health research. Expressed in figures, textures, colours, and words, its core theme is the paradoxical nature of life energy and the practice of holding it with gentleness.

“Even though life shakes and inner defences emerge, it is safe for me to feel and to curiously rummage the forgotten pockets within. To abdicate that which is beyond while taking soft responsibility for that which is here”, says Lisa.

Over the past few years, she has been “curiously inquiring inwardly and outwardly into various body-centred healing practices and psychological theories that embrace multiplicity”. She gradually began to apply these modalities to her painting as a practice of embodiment, healing, self-discovery, and spiritual inquiry.

The expo is on till December 2 and will be open Monday to Saturday from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.