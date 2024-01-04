GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Auroville hosts expo of French artist

January 04, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The solo exhibition by Dominique Jacques at Centre ‘d Art will run for two weeks.

Auroville’s Centre d’Art Citadines is hosting from Friday a solo exhibition by French artist Dominique Jacques.

Endless Games, a mix media showcase, will open at 4.30 p.m. at the Centre d’Art Citadines. The show is on till January 20.

Dominique resided in Italy for about 25 years before moving to Auroville in 2015. After studying art and restoration in Paris, she started working as a restorer of frescoes and paintings. She has held shows at Saint Pierre - Le Puellier, France, Sedimentazioni – Marcopolo, Torino and Tondi e Samurai - Soundgarden, Asti, Italy.

In Auroville, she collaborated with Art Service in the design of “MAGZAV” art magazine, and with the Auroville Film Festival, for posters and communication. On the occasion of Auroville’s 50th anniversary in 2018, Dominique showcased her Visible/Invisible project at the Centre d’Art Citadines. She has also associated as curator at the Centre d’Art Citadines and with Pitchandikulam artistic team.

On the theme of the exhibition, she says games are one of mankind’s first abstractions. “An allegory of our life courses as a training ground for strategising, giving us the illusion of controlling our fate, perhaps even transcending it,” said Dominique, adding, “Games symbolise the antagonism between the living; it wants a winner, but allows for revenge.”

“It’s the field of experience where we receive physical, geographical and character attributes; we learn, we have allies and enemies, we know victories and defeats, we rebel and take on challenges,” she says.

The gallery is open between 2.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Saturday .

