Auroville hosts a three-day global summit on science, spirituality

Auroville is hosting a three-day global summit around science, spirituality and human awakening starting from Monday at Unity Pavilion.

The summit, that will feature a series of dialogues involving scientists and spiritual philosophers from across the world, is being organised as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo.

According to a press release, over the course of the diverse discussions that will correspond with Sri Aurobindo’s evolutionary concept of human consciousness, speakers will explore the transitions taking place in contemporary human society, especially through the growing exploration and reconciliation between spiritual knowledge and the physical sciences.

The discussions will focus on the relationship between mind and matter, the physical and spiritual realms, move into ways of releasing samskaras and collective karma and explore the growing number of scientific and psychological tools for accelerating changes and the evolution of consciousness. The exploration is expected to end with a vision of the next step in our collective evolution – the realisation of a practical human unity based on spirit, the release said.

The list of speakers feature personalities such as Jeff Genung, Managing Director of Prosocial World, US, at a session facilitated by Dena Merriam (US), Chair, Auroville Foundation International Advisory Council and founder of The Global Peace Initiative of Women, Dean Radin, Chief Scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences, US, Dolores Santamaria, Neurologist (US) and Dr. Manjunath Sharma, Director of International Affairs, S-VYASA University (India).

The sessions will also be led by speakers including Geshe Lharampa Dorjee Damdul, Director, Tibet House New Delhi (Tibet/India), Ven. Bhante Buddharakkhita, Founder Uganda Buddhist Center (Uganda), Martin Hosch, Buddhist priest, Shinnyo-en Europe (Germany/France), Luca Baldesi, Executive, Auroville Water Service (Italy/India), and Gabi Gillesen, President, European Union of Yoga, Member, International Advisory Committee for Auroville (Ireland).