Auroville has to implement the Master Plan, says L-G 

Objective of the Auroville Governing Board is to realise The Mother’s vision and master plan will be implemented following NGT guidelines, says Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also one of the Governing Board members

Stating that the objective of the Auroville Governing Board was to realise the vision of The Mother (Mirra Alfassa) by implementing the long-delayed Master Plan, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said a small section of residents was trying to raise objections but they would be isolated and the dream of The Mother fulfilled. “We have no other intention related to nationality, religion, caste or creed but only to realise the dream of The Mother. The master plan project will be implemented by following the guidelines prescribed by the National Green Tribunal. The governing board has decided to start a drive to plant 10,000 trees in the areas stipulated as green zone,” Ms Soundararajan, who is also one of the Governing Board members, said at a press conference at Auroville. Stressing the need for (executing) the master plan, the Lt. Governor said it was imperative upon the board to develop the needs and facilities so that they could invite more aspiring Aurovilians from all over the world to join this universal township. Expressing strong resolve to implement the plan, she said the objections raised by a “minuscule“ section of the population would be met with administrative will and legal means. The board had already started initiating action against certain misdeeds that were happening in the community. Law enforcement agencies would take appropriate action against those indulging in such misdeeds, which includes use of ganja. The board had also initiated steps to streamline visas of certain foreign nationals, Ms. Soundararajan said. A press release issued by the board said around 3,300 residents of the intended total 50,000 population enjoyed 1,300 acres of land in the city area of Auroville and another 2,600 acres outside the city area. “Although Auroville has always been envisaged as a city that is meant to exist without personal property, certain residents have grown attached to their work, environment and were resisting attempts to build a city as per Mother’s vision. This has gradually resulted in a landlord-like attitude and collective work has been made to run like personal businesses and is passed on as inheritances, “ the board said in its handout. The board feels that those sections of residents who were enjoying the comforts are trying to spread false propaganda to the world using social media platforms, the release said. The Register of Residents has not been updated since 2005. Several discrepancies exist between the document maintained by the Auroville Foundation office and Residents Service of the Residents, the release added. “Despite clear directives, the task has not been taken up by the previous working committees. The board has now directed that this task be completed by June 10. The Register is the basis for ensuring residents safety and security to be in India and Auroville,“ the release said. Jayanti Ravi, Secretary of Auroville Foundation, was also present. The Lt. Governor later interacted with the Tamil community in Auroville.