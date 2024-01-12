Auroville gears up for exposition of equestrian excellence; first for the region to host a national event for the sport

January 12, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In a first for the region, Auroville will host the National Equestrian Championship in Dressage between January 18 and 26 on the grounds of the Red Earth Riding School (RERS).

The nine-day exposition of equestrian excellence will feature some of the finest riders and horses from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai and Udhagamandalam besides Auroville.

The event marks a historic moment for the region as it is hosting the first national championship in any sport, Jacqueline Kapur, RERS founder told a news conference.

What adds significance to the event is that the dressage championship comes to Auroville at a time of India’s rising prominence in equestrian sport — the country achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the gold team medal in dressage at the last Asian Games. This victory has not only bolstered India’s position on the international equestrian stage but also ignited a newfound interest and enthusiasm for the sport within the nation, she noted.

In the equestrian sporting realm, the dressage is likened to the ballet on horseback, says Ms. Kapur. The discipline demands the utmost precision and harmony between rider and horse.

In the confines of a 60x20 m arena, the duo performs a series of movements or ‘tests’ in front of the jury. These tests are not just a display of technical prowess but a dance of mutual respect and understanding between the horse and rider. The goal is to achieve a performance that exudes effortlessness and grace, a true test of partnership and skill, she said.

In so many ways, this event goes beyond just a competition; it’s a celebration of the bond between horses and riders, a showcase of grace and precision, and a testament to the growing prominence of equestrian sport in India, said Ms. Kapur.

An eternal crowd favourite is the freestyle dressage segment of the championship where the performance is set to a music routine. Each rider will present a choreographed routine, showcasing their unique bond with their horses. This segment promises to be a visual and emotional treat, epitomising the harmony between the animal and the human handler.

According to the hosts, a unique aspect of equestrian sports, and particularly evident in dressage, is the equal footing on which men and women compete. This level playing field is a testament to the sport’s emphasis on skill and harmony over physical strength, offering a rare spectacle of gender equality in the competitive sports arena.

The six-member jury for this year’s national dressage championship will include Col. Sunil Shivdas, president ground jury, and internationally acclaimed judges Romanov Yuri (Russia), Deniz Halide Erdil (Turkiye) and Maja Stukelj (Slovenia).

The RERS, which for over two decades, has served as a beacon for equestrian enthusiasts, organising annual competitions that draw crowds and competitors from across the nation, will feature at least five competitors. Updates will be available on RERS Instagram page.

