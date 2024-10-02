Auroville Foundation’s governing board reviews ongoing projects

Members of the Auroville Foundation’s governing board on Monday reviewed the status of various ongoing projects in the international township.

A press release said that the board members, during the site visit, also interacted with various community groups, representatives from the Funds and Assets Management Committee (FAMC), Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education (SAIER), the Working Committee, the Land Board, and the Auroville Town Development Council.

During the inspection of the Matrimandir Lake, the team was apprised of the project by Michel Bonke.

The team included Nirima Oza, Aravindan Neelakandan, Goutam Ghosal, R.S. Sarraju, Auroville Foundation Deputy Secretary Vanjulavalli Sridharan, and Officer on Special Duty G. Seetha Raman.

The press note said that the visit aimed at fostering dialogue and understanding within the Auroville community, during a phase of growth and development of the township.

