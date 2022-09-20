Auroville Foundation pushes deadline for submissions of entries to contest

Auroville Foundation hosts competitions in connection with Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 20, 2022 20:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Auroville Foundation has pushed till September 30 the last date for submitting entries to the essay and short film competition hosted in connection with Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations. A Foundation press note said the deadline for the digital-only submissions was extended due to the positive response to the events. The essay and short film competitions are open to school students of Classes VI to XII and college level students nationally and internationally in Tamil and English languages. The topic of the essay and short film competitions for schools is ‘Sri Aurobindo and Auroville: Reigniting India’s Greatness’ and for both events for college students is ‘Sri Aurobindo & Auroville: India’s Gift for Humanity’. The length of essays should not exceed 10 pages (A4 size only) with 20 lines per page (about 3,000 words in total) and should be submitted in pdf format. The duration of the short film should be between 5-7 minutes and in the format of .mp4, .avi or .mpeg files. The mail ids to send essays in Tamil and English for school and college students respectively are essay.schools.tamil@auroville.org.in essay.college.tamil@auroville.org.in essay.schools.english@auroville.org.in and essay.college.english@auroville.org.in the Auroville Foundation said. Short films should be uploaded to https://www.aurobindo150shortfilm.com/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app