Auroville Foundation pushes deadline for submissions of entries to contest

Auroville Foundation hosts competitions in connection with Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations

Auroville Foundation has pushed till September 30 the last date for submitting entries to the essay and short film competition hosted in connection with Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations. A Foundation press note said the deadline for the digital-only submissions was extended due to the positive response to the events. The essay and short film competitions are open to school students of Classes VI to XII and college level students nationally and internationally in Tamil and English languages. The topic of the essay and short film competitions for schools is ‘Sri Aurobindo and Auroville: Reigniting India’s Greatness’ and for both events for college students is ‘Sri Aurobindo & Auroville: India’s Gift for Humanity’. The length of essays should not exceed 10 pages (A4 size only) with 20 lines per page (about 3,000 words in total) and should be submitted in pdf format. The duration of the short film should be between 5-7 minutes and in the format of .mp4, .avi or .mpeg files. The mail ids to send essays in Tamil and English for school and college students respectively are essay.schools.tamil@auroville.org.in essay.college.tamil@auroville.org.in essay.schools.english@auroville.org.in and essay.college.english@auroville.org.in the Auroville Foundation said. Short films should be uploaded to https://www.aurobindo150shortfilm.com/