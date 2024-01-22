Auroville film festival under way

January 22, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The eighth edition of Auroville Film Festival (AVFF), the universal township’s biennial event, got under way on Monday.

The AVFF ’24 (January 22-28) will focus on themes of human unity, and will feature films across four categories – films by residents of Auroville and the bio-region; films about Auroville and the bio-region; films by students of Auroville and the bio-region; and international films that develop the theme of human unity.

The screenings, at Cinema Paradiso theatre, an outdoor space and online platform, will include 22 films by Aurovilians, one film about Auroville, one film by a student of Auroville, and 15 films that tackle themes related to human unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high point of the festival is the ‘Kino Kabaret’, a film-making challenge, where participants write, shoot, edit and present a film within 48 hours. The event has also scheduled online/offline interactions with a host of filmmakers.

Among the films scheduled for screening during the festival is “Sri Aurobindo and The Earth’s Future-Part I From Darkness to Light”, that is based on the extraordinary life of the nationalist, poet and philosopher. The documentary by Olivier Barot will be screened in the outdoor space of the venue on Tuesday.

Sideshows through the event range across poster exhibitions, art installations and live music concerts through the event by Auroville artists, and panel discussions on the role of cinema in developing human unity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.