Auroville extends deadline for entries to essay, film contest

Auroville Foundation has extended till October 30 the deadline for submission of entries to the essay and short film competition hosted in connection with Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations and the 75th Independence anniversary.

A press note from the office of R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Governor and chairman of the governing board of Auroville Foundation, said digital submissions for the essay and short film competitions for school students of Classes VI to XII and college/University level students nationally and internationally in Tamil and English languages, will be accepted till 6 p.m. on the closing day.

The topic of the essay and short film competitions for school students in Tamil and English is ‘Sri Aurobindo and Auroville: Reigniting India’s Greatness’ and for both events for college/University students is ‘Sri Aurobindo & Auroville: India’s Gift for Humanity’.

The length of essays should not exceed 10 pages (A4 size only) with 20 lines per page (about 3,000 words in total) and should be submitted in pdf format. The duration of the short film should be between 5-7 minutes and in the format of .mp4, .avi or .mpeg files.

The mail ids for digital submission of essays (PDF attachment) in Tamil and English for school and college students respectively are essay.schools.tamil@auroville.org.in essay.college.tamil@auroville.org.in essay.schools.english@auroville.org.in and essay.college.english@auroville.org.in the Auroville Foundation said. Short films should be uploaded to https://www.aurobindo150shortfilm.com/

The submission emails of every participant must contain the name, residential address, name and address of the educational institution, class/grade/discipline of studies, and contact mobile number and email ID.

Two committees consisting of eminent persons will evaluate the short films and the essays and will recommend three winners in each category (separately for Tamil and English). For the college-level competition, the first, second and third place winners will be felicitated with ₹One lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

The competitions aim to encourage students from across India and the world to delve deeper into the thoughts, words and actions of Sri Aurobindo, assimilate them, reflect on his ideals and express their ideas, hopes and dreams, the press note said.