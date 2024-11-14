Auroville expo to showcase works of two artists with contrasting styles

Centre d’Art in Auroville is spotlighting two artists with contrasting mediums, styles and approaches in their exploration of the natural and the supranatural realms at an expo beginning on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sacred Echoes” by Kolkata-born Pujasree Burman will feature the artist’s recent works, created over the past three years, including a series of paintings she completed during her time in Peru — a sojourn of “profound realisation about the core of her being”.

Puducherry-based Vasandan Virappan’s works on the theme — The Symbol of Meditation — showcase the beauty of the innermost of thoughts and feelings which relate the cosmic energy of the “Yoga Nittara” to the power of spirituality.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a note from Centre d’Art, Pujasree’s paintings created in Peru have been shaped by her experiences while immersed in a rustic village of the indigenous Shipibo people and in the company of healers and like-minded individuals.

The animals, forests, and energies are the elements that came and guided her as she sought to reconnect with her true essence. Guided by the colour theory that asserts the capacity of vibrant hues to elevate emotions, Puja has harnessed the power of watercolours and colour pencils to weave her narratives.

Pujasree Burman’s art distills diverse influences from her stint at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda and later the style of Abanindranath Tagore and Japanese artistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vasandan, who is a 2015 Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) graduate from Pondicherry University has garnered prestigious scholarships, including those of the Lalit Kala Akademi and S.D. Ahuja Foundation.

The works explore the relationship between meditation, nature and art. He works exclusively with pen and ink stippling methodology, with very fine black lines and detailed note of shades and tones, the standout features of his artworks.

The artist believes that the five elements of “Pancha Bhoota” play a prominent role in the affairs of the world. These, along with yogasana and the seven chakras, are integral to a sense of harmony within.

Vasandan has participated in the 57th and 62nd National Exhibition of Art at Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, National Art Exhibition at Jahangir Art Gallery, Mumbai and the International Art Exhibition, London.

The event, which opens at 4.30 p.m. on Friday, will be on till December 4. The exhibition venue is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.