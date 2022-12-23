Auroville essay, film competition entries deadline extended 

December 23, 2022 - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Auroville Foundation has extended to December 31 the deadline for submission of entries to the essay and short film competition.

It is being hosted in connection with Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations and the 75th Independence anniversary.

Digital entries

Digital submissions for students of Classes VI to XII and college/university students in Tamil and English languages will be accepted till 6 p.m. on the closing day. The topic of the essay and short film competitions for school students, in Tamil and English, is ‘Sri Aurobindo and Auroville: Reigniting India’s Greatness’ and for college/university students is ‘Sri Aurobindo & Auroville: India’s Gift for Humanity’.

For further details, participants can visit the website – aurovillefoundation.org.in

