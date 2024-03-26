Auroville concert by youth for peace

March 26, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A diverse mix of young musicians lit up the night recently at Centre for Research in the Performing Arts (Cripa), Auroville, as they performed soulful melodies and rhythm-driven songs for a concert aimed at spreading love, peace, and unity.

The Feel the Vibes event featured a varied line-up of musicians and dancers - starting from a six-year-old vocalist to the senior-most performer who is just 25.

With Maeni and Mohini teamed up as emcees, 12-year-old Dutch singing talent Ananya Tomar launched the evening with a Ganesha stuthi (invocation).

Ananya, who shot to fame courtesy of her performances on numerous national and international platforms, sang a rendition of the famous Alan Walker ballad Faded, which described a journey through life’s shadows, followed by Alone: Part II by Alan Walker-Ava Max, with its exhortation to harness inner fortitude.

Maeva showcased her dancing chops to the song Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding, and to Hello by Adèle, which she herself choreographed.

A pop group featuring Iam and Wui on duo vocals, Dhiman Max on piano, Varun on guitar, and Juan Andres on percussion rendered One Direction’s Drag Me Down.

Anushka joined Mr. Dhiman and Mr. Varun for a soulful melody.

A contemporary dance performance by Leela examined themes of rivalry, sensuality, and dualism.

This was followed by a piano cover by Simran of Taylor Swift’s You Belong with Me.

The concert ended with a rendition of Imagine by John Lennon.

The event was not just about music, dance or dazzling choreography but it was also a celebration of life in all its diversity, said Alka, an organiser.

