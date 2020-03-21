Auroville closed

PUDUCHERRY

21 March 2020 01:24 IST

Auroville, including the Matrimandir, will remain closed to visitors till further notice as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. According to Aurovilians, this is perhaps the first time that the township is turning out of bounds for visitors. All programmes and workshops stand cancelled.

During the period, the canteen and other food outlets in the township will be open only to Aurovilians.

