ADVERTISEMENT

Auroville celebrates centenary of its architect Roger Anger

March 25, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Roger Anger’s centenary dovetails perfectly with Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary and India’s 75th Independence anniversary and his seminal contribution towards a conscious urbanism will stand out for all time, both for Auroville, for India and the world, according to Auroville

The Hindu Bureau

Auroville celebrated the centenary of its architect Roger Anger at India Space, Bharat Nivas, on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Auroville, on Friday, celebrated the birth centenary of its chief architect, Roger Anger, who under the inspiration of The Mother, had designed the galaxy-shaped plan for the universal township that aspired for human unity and transformation of consciousness.

Aurovilians assembled in a commemorative gathering at the India Space, Bharat Nivas, where a 1:100 model of the centre of the Galaxy Plan was installed, covering the whole floor space, and an exhibition with quotations of a 1988 interview with Roger Anger, were on display.

After the lighting of a candle in Roger’s memory by his wife Jacqueline Lacoste, many elder Aurovilians and friends shared memories and anecdotes of their encounters with, or long years of association, with the man.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger’s wife Jacqueline Lacoste lit a candle in his memory, and many elder Aurovilians and friends shared memories and anecdotes of their encounters with the man. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to a press note from Auroville, in 1965, Anger had been asked by Mirra Alfassa (who Sri Aurobindo named ‘The Mother’) to design a city plan for her new project of Auroville. For three years, she worked together with Roger Anger, and through several trials and various models, till she was satisfied that Roger had captured her vision with what became Auroville’s Master Plan, called the ‘Galaxy Plan’ as it closely resembles a galaxy with spiralling arms.

This plan was the central feature of the exhibition at the inauguration of Auroville on February 28, 1968. Anger himself had passed away in 2008, shortly after the completion of the iconic Matrimandir, the soul of Auroville.

Auroville said the galaxy plan has revealed itself to be a forerunner of the urbanism of the future with its ability to integrate life in all parts, the human being and a growing consciousness, and the grand scope of which the community was still discovering.

With the new impetus to realise the Master Plan given to Auroville by its founder, Auroville’s Town Development Council has, since one year, started the preparations for the immediate implementation of the Galaxy Master Plan. It has been identifying and prioritising its most crucial features, such as the Crown – the circular road and service belt which is the spine of the city – and the Lines of Force – the larger curved and rising buildings which will not just house many residents, but also give the very special shape to the City of the Future, Auroville said.

Roger Anger’s centenary dovetails perfectly with Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary and India’s 75th Independence anniversary and his seminal contribution towards a conscious urbanism will stand out for all time, both for Auroville, for India and the world, Auroville added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US