Auroville celebrates 55th founding anniversary

February 28, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Aurovilians gathered for a dawnfire communion near Matrimandir in meditation and silent prayer on Tuesday to celebrate the 55th anniversary of its founding by The Mother (Mirra Alfassa), on February 28, 1968.

With the first real “guest season” since three years due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the attendance was quite high. Around 2,500 persons gathered to witness the sunrise in the Park of Unity, the central “peace area” of Auroville where Matrimandir, the Banyan tree, and the amphitheatre are located, and which will be surrounded by a lake in the coming years, according to a press note from the Auroville Foundation.

The dawnfire took place at the amphitheatre. The Mother’s welcoming message that had been read out on the same day in 1968, at this same location, was played again.

“The renewed impetus given to the building of Auroville city since 1.5 years, planned by architect Roger Anger under the direct guidance of The Mother, made this day extra special, and The Mother’s presence was felt concretely to mark the beginning of Auroville’s 55th birth anniversary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Auroville has a lot of development planned for the coming years, and the Aurovilians look forward with great anticipation and enthusiasm to the year ahead, as it holds many possibilities and promises,” the press note added.