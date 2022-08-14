Auroville board meet focuses on harmonious progress

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after the Madras High Court stipulated consultative decision-making among the mandated bodies in Auroville, the Auroville Governing Board and the International Advisory Council met on Saturday to deliberate on the steps to be taken to realise The Mother’s vision in a collaborative and harmonious manner.

Under the Auroville Foundation Act, 1988, the decision-making powers in Auroville are vested in the governing board, the Residents’ Assembly and the International Advisory Council.

In an order allowing a writ petition challenging the Governing Board’s July 15, 2021 order reconstituting the Township Development Committee, Justice Abdul Quddhose ruled that since the register of residents (RoR) had not been updated for a long time, and the Act required consultation with the Residents’ Assembly for any policy decision, no policy decision could be taken by the Governing Board, the Residents’ Assembly or the International Advisory Council till the RoR got updated.

The Judge also directed the secretary of the foundation to update the register after giving wide publicity. “Once the register gets updated, the Governing Board, Residents’ Assembly, Working Group of Residents’ Assembly and the International Advisory Council must act strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Act,” he added.

According to a press note from Auroville Media Interface, the special meeting, which was held in hybrid mode, was meant to reflect on the past, present and future of Auroville and to deliberate on the course of action to be taken in Auroville based on the vision of The Mother, the Auroville Charter and the Auroville Foundation Act.

The focus was on the steps to be taken to move forward in a harmonious, collaborative and progressive manner. The events and preparations for Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary were also discussed.

Those who attended the meeting in person were R.N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Governor and chairman of the Auroville Foundation; Jayanti Ravi, secretary; Nirima Oza and R. S. Sarraju, governing board members; ex-officio member Neeta Prasad (Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Education, New Delhi); and Seetharaman (OSD), Auroville Foundation.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and governing board member Goutam Ghosal attended the meeting online. The Additional Secretary of the ex-officio member, Darshana M. Dabral (Joint Secretary (ICC & Vigilance), Ministry of Education, was present online on her behalf.

The other members, Aravindan Neelakandan and Nandana Gurappa Basappa, did not attend the meeting.

The International Advisory Council was represented by Michel Danino and Hashmukh P. Rama in person, and Dena Merriam, Gabi Gillessen and David Frawley through online mode, the press note said.